UK's Johnson will follow medical advice on when to return to work

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-04-2020 17:58 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 17:38 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Image Credit: ANI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will follow medical advice on when he should return to work, his spokesman said on Monday, declining to speculate on how long his full recovery from the coronavirus might take.

"He was only released from the hospital yesterday and any decisions which he makes in relation to when he returns to government work will be following the advice of his medical team," the spokesman said.

