Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Spurs reverse decision to furlough non-playing staff after fan opposition

Reuters | Updated: 13-04-2020 20:09 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 20:09 IST
Soccer-Spurs reverse decision to furlough non-playing staff after fan opposition

Tottenham Hotspur have reversed their decision to furlough staff during the coronavirus pandemic amid criticism from supporters, the Premier League club said in a statement https://www.tottenhamhotspur.com/news/2020/april/club-update-covid-19 on Monday.

Spurs had imposed a 20% pay cut on 550 non-playing staff in April and May to protect jobs. But the club said on Monday that only board members would see salary reductions and all other employees - whether full-time, casual, or furloughed - would be paid 100% of their wages for April and May.

"The criticism the club has received over the last week has been felt all the more keenly because of our track record of good works and our huge sense of responsibility to care for those that rely on us, particularly locally," club chairman Daniel Levy said. The Tottenham Hotspur Supporters' Trust (THST) had said the club's decision to use the government scheme - where employers can claim for 80% of furloughed staff's monthly wages up to 2,500 pounds ($3,126) per month - was harming its reputation.

It added on Monday that the club's latest decision showed "maturity and humility." "We're pleased that, rather than doubling down, the club's board has listened to the fans on this occasion and ultimately done the right thing," THST added in a statement https://www.thstofficial.com/thst-news/thfc-decision-on-staffing-thst-comment.

"...no organisation is going to get everything right in these unprecedented circumstances and the eventual outcome is what matters... This is the first step, but a big step, in restoring relations between fans and the club." Levy added that Spurs' earlier move had only intended to put measures in place to protect jobs while they sought to continue to operate in a self-sufficient manner.

"We regret any concern caused during an anxious time and hope the work our supporters will see us doing in the coming weeks, as our stadium takes on a whole new purpose, will make them proud of their club," he added. Spurs said medical equipment had been installed in their stadium to operate drive-through COVID-19 testing and swabbing for NHS staff, families and their dependents.

"Our Tottenham Hotspur Stadium becomes the first Premier League ground to be used for testing, following on from other sporting venues around the world," the club added. The stadium has also been fitted out to house the North Middlesex Hospital's Women's Outpatient Services, freeing up capacity at the hospital to treat patients with COVID-19 symptoms.

Professional football in England had been suspended until April 30. The Premier League has said the season will only resume when the situation stabilises.

TRENDING

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Boris Johnson says UK 'will defeat' coronavirus after leaving hospital

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality post-COVID 19: Adapting quickly to better serve customers for revival

Hotels being used as quarantine centers is positively impacting consumer sentiment regarding the sectors ability to handle the pandemic....

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Two children discharged from hospital in J-K after negative COVID-19 tests

Samples of two children, who were admitted at JLNM Hospital, Rainawari in Srinagar, have come negative for COVID-19 and they have been discharged. First two COVID-19 positive children discharged today from JLNM Hospital Rainawari Srinagar a...

Amazon to add 75,000 more jobs amid coronavirus pandemic

Amazon.com Inc said on Monday it plans to hire 75,000 more people for jobs ranging from warehouse staff to delivery drivers as the coronavirus epidemic kept Americans locked in their homes and demand for online orders surged.With shoppers c...

Oil prices edge higher after output cut, but demand worries weigh

Oil prices edged higher on Monday in a muted response to a global deal on record output cuts amid concerns over whether the pact will head off an oil glut as the coronavirus pandemic hammers demand.The OPEC group of oil producers, comprisin...

Pune : Court slaps Rs 1000 fine on man for not wearing mask

A local court here imposed fine of Rs 1000 on a 31-year-old man for not wearing a mask in the public place during the COVID-19 lockdown. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for a 21-day nationwide lockdown on March 24 to contain the spr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020