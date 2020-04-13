New York Governor says "worst is over" as growth in deaths ticks lower

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday that he believed "the worst is over" as hospitalizations appeared to be reaching a plateau and the daily increase in deaths came to 671, the lowest total in about a week.

Cuomo, who has been working closely with the governors of New Jersey and Connecticut in response to the novel coronavirus, also said that he would announce a coordinated plan on reopening businesses and schools.

