French new coronavirus death toll rises by 574 to 14,967

The death toll in France from the new coronavirus outbreak has risen to 14,967 from 14,393 a day earlier, the French public health authority said on Monday. The body added 6,821 patients were currently in intensive care units, down from 6,845 on Sunday.

The health authority said it was important to remain vigilant because hospitals were still taking in a very large number of patients.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.