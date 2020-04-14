New York and 5 other states to work together on reopening amid coronavirus

The governors of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Delaware said on Monday that they planned to coordinate on a plan to reopen businesses and schools after getting the novel coronavirus pandemic under control.

The governors, who all spoke to the press via conference call, did not provide specifics on the timing of any reopening and indicated that while coordinating they would alter their approaches based on the needs of each state. (reporting by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut and Maria Caspani and Jessica Resnick-Ault in New York, Editing by Franklin Paul)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.