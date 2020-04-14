World's shortest woman Jyoti Amge urges people to stay indoors

Jyoti Amge, the world's shortest woman, has appealed to the people here to remain indoors amid the nationwide lockdown enforced to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Dressed in pink top and black boots, Amge, who is just 62.8 centimetres tall, was seen making announcements on the loudspeaker pertaining to the preventive measures to be taken to fight COVID-19 while standing on the bonnet of a police vehicle on Monday.

Amge, who was wearing a face mask, was accompanied by a couple of policemen during the awareness drive. Amge has a form of dwarfism called achondroplasia and is the world's shortest woman, according to the Guinness World Records. (ANI)

