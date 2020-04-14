With 12 new coronavirus cases, Uttar Pradesh tally at 558

A total of 12 new cases of the novel coronavirus have come to light in Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours, revealed King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow daily health report on Tuesday. As per KGMU, a total of 565 samples were collected on Monday, out which 12 samples were found coronavirus positive.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 558 cases of coronavirus have come to light in Uttar Pradesh. Out the total, 49 people have been cured and five have died. The country has reported 10,363 COVID-19 cases so far. Out of the total, 1036 have been cured and 339 have died due to the infection. (ANI)

