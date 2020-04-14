Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lonely times to be a new Mum as UK coronavirus lockdown halts normal life

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-04-2020 12:22 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 11:30 IST
Lonely times to be a new Mum as UK coronavirus lockdown halts normal life
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Kimberley Hutton went to the hospital to have a baby in the middle of March, stayed for a week, and returned to a world completely changed.

While the 26-year-old single mother was on the maternity ward, Britain had entered lockdown to limit the spread of the new coronavirus. "We left and there were no cars on the road. There was no one walking on the street. It was really, really bizarre," she told Reuters in an interview.

Hutton came home with her newborn son and no one could come and visit her to help out. "It's been really hard. I'm very lonely.

"Every time there's something I think isn't quite right, I can't just pop him down to see the doctor, because I'm worried that he might be at risk of getting the coronavirus." As the virus sweeps across the country, the lockdown has changed all aspects of Britons' lives, with social distancing rules enforceable by the police and hospitals pushed to the brink.

A new mother in Britain is usually assigned a health visitor, who comes to the home to offer advice and support as she recovers from the birth and learns how to care for her baby. Hutton said this had been replaced by phone calls. The British government has categorized pregnant women as being at increased risk from COVID-19, meaning that they are advised to self-isolate most of the time.

In these nerve-wracking times, they are nevertheless still advised to attend antenatal appointments. Any fewer than five of those would put a baby's health at risk, according to the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, a professional body. Currently, birthing partners are allowed to be there during the birth itself, but there are coronavirus-imposed restrictions on the wards where women stay afterward, meaning that fathers may miss out on the first hours with their child.

Stephanie Bowers is eight months pregnant and worried that she won't be able to have her husband with her during birth. "As a soon-to-be first-time mother, everything about it is so unknown," Bowers said.

Her husband has made playlists for her and recorded himself saying encouraging things in case he is not allowed to accompany her in person. But with everything from meetings to lessons and birthday parties to pub quizzes taking place over a video call, even preparation for childbirth can be done virtually.

The National Childbirth Trust (NCT) has moved its antenatal classes online, with parents making use of whatever they have to hand, practicing putting nappies on cuddly toys for example. "This is a time of great uncertainty when everyone's feeling really challenged and vulnerable," said Val Wilcox, an NCT course leader. "The resourcefulness of parents at the moment, of everybody, is extraordinary."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Kyrgyzstan extends coronavirus emergency

Kyrgyzstan on Tuesday extended until April 30 the state of emergency introduced in its two major cities and several districts due to the coronavirus outbreak, President Sooronbai Jeenbekovs office said.The Central Asian nation bordering Chi...

Central, state govts working together to minimise problems of farmers: PM Modi

Amid nationwide lockdown to contain coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the central and state governments are working together to minimise the problems faced by farmers. These days, the harvesting of the Rabi crop...

The refugees helping Portugal's health workers fight coronavirus

Tired and hungry, nurse Nuno Delicado had a pleasant surprise when a local Syrian restaurant sent food to the Lisbon hospital where he has been battling the coronavirus outbreak.But it was the humbling story behind those who cooked the meal...

Robots to serve food, medicine to COVID-19 patients in J'khand

Robots will serve food and give medicine to COVID-19 patients in two hospitals in Jharkhands West Singhbhum district from Tuesday, in a step to protect doctors and health workers from getting infected with coronavirus. Developed by District...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020