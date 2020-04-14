Left Menu
Poland to start easing restrictions on economy from April 19 - minister

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 14-04-2020 11:55 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 11:55 IST
Poland to start easing restrictions on economy from April 19 - minister

Poland will start easing restrictions on its economy from April 19, Health Minister Lukasz Szumowski said on Tuesday.

"From the 19th we will slowly start unfreezing the economy," he told Polish private radio station RMF FM.

