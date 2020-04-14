Norwegian Air shares drop 60% after proposed debt-for-equity swap

The share price of Norwegian Air fell by 60% on Tuesday, the first day of trading following the company's proposal of a financial rescue package on April 8.

If approved by creditors and shareholders, the plan would convert $4.3 billion of debt into equity, and also raise some new equity, wiping out much of the remaining value of the company's current shares.

