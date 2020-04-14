Left Menu
Norwegian Air shares plummet 60% after proposed rescue plan

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 14-04-2020 13:44 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 13:34 IST
The shares of Norwegian Air plunged by more than 60% on Tuesday as they resumed trade after the airline proposed a financial rescue package on April 8 that would significantly dilute existing equity.

If approved by creditors and shareholders, the plan would convert $4.3 billion of debt into equity, and also raise some new equity, wiping out much of the remaining value of the company's current shares. The budget carrier has grounded most of its fleet due to the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on travel and on March 16 announced the temporary layoff of 7,300 staff, about 90% of its workforce.

Norwegian's shares plunged 62.5% in early trade to an all-time low of 3.10 crowns, valuing the company at just 500 million Norwegian crowns ($48.8 million). Norwegian was facing financial problems even before the coronavirus outbreak. Before Tuesday's fall, its shares were down 78% this year, underperforming other major European airlines, which were down between 30% and 60%.

The airline must now convince its creditors to agree to the rescue plan before it is put to a shareholders' vote on May 4. The Oslo stock exchange said on Tuesday that trading in Norwegian's shares would be subject to special observation until there was further clarification of the airline's situation.

Special observation is used under circumstances that may make the valuation of security particularly uncertain, according to the market operator's guidelines. ($1 = 10.2490 Norwegian crowns)

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

