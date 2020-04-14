Elderly man dies of coronavirus in Karnataka, 11 new cases reported

A 69-year-old man from Vijayapura became the ninth COVID-19 related fatality in Karnataka, where 11 new cases of the virus were confirmed, taking the total number of infections in the state to 258, the health department said on Tuesday. The deceased was the husband of a patient who tested positive earlier. He expired at a designated hospital in Vijayapura, the department said in a mid-day situation update.

Two patients, a 55- year-old man from Kalaburagi and a 65-year-old man from Bengaluru urban had passed away last night. Eleven new positive cases have been reported in the state from Monday evening to this noon, including the person who died in Vijayapura.

Till date 258 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed. This includes 9 deaths and 65 discharges, the department said.

Other than the dead person from Vijayapura, those newly tested positive are three each from Bagalkote and Kalaburagi, two from Bengaluru urban, one each from Chikkaballapura and Belagavi. Among the 11, seven are contacts of patients who tested positive, two are with Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI), one with travel history to Delhi and the other is with a history of travel to Hindupur.

From across the state most number of infections have been reported in Bengaluru with 80 cases, followed by Mysuru 48 and Belagavi 18. Those discharged include 31 patients from Bengaluru, 10 from Mysuru, eight from Dakshina Kannada, six from Chikkaballapura, three from Davangere, two each from Uttara Kannada and Kalaburagi, and one each from Udupi, Dharwad and Kodagu.

Among those dead are three from Kalaburagi, two from Bengaluru urban, and one each from Bagalkote, Vijapura, Gadag and Tumakuru..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

