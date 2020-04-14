Philippines' coronavirus cases top 5,000, 20 more deaths

Philippines' coronavirus cases top 5,000, 20 more deathsReuters | Manila | Updated: 14-04-2020 13:50 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 13:46 IST
The Philippine health ministry on Tuesday reported 20 more deaths linked to the new coronavirus and 291 more cases.
In a bulletin, the health ministry said total infections have reached 5,223, while deaths have increased to 335. Fifty-three more patients have recovered, bringing the total to 295, it added.
