Philippines' coronavirus cases top 5,000, 20 more deaths

The Philippine health ministry on Tuesday reported 20 more deaths linked to the new coronavirus and 291 more cases.

In a bulletin, the health ministry said total infections have reached 5,223, while deaths have increased to 335. Fifty-three more patients have recovered, bringing the total to 295, it added.

