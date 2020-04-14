Left Menu
Three COVID-19 patients cured; discharged from Mumbai hospital

PTI | Thane | Updated: 14-04-2020 13:53 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 13:53 IST
Three persons, who had tested positive for COVID-19, were discharged from Fortis Hospital in eastern suburb of Mulund in Mumbai, after they recovered from the infection following treatment. In a release issued on Tuesday, the hospital said a 42-year-old woman, her 69-year-old mother and 15-year-old son were admitted to its facility on March 29, after they tested positive for coronavirus.

As per the release, the trio was discharged on Monday after they made full recovery following treatment and were counselled by the medical team to follow the health ministry's guidelines of home quarantine. The woman, who had no history of foreign travel, was first admitted to the hospital on March 28 with complaints of chills, fever and cough, it was stated.

Throat swabs of the woman's elderly mother and son, who showed no symptoms of the infection, were also collected and the duo tested positive for coronavirus soon after. The hospital has so far discharged seven COVID-19 patients following their recovery, the release stated.

