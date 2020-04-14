Beijing says people arriving from Wuhan test negative for coronavirus

The municipal government of Beijing said on Tuesday it had tested 1,056 people arriving from Wuhan since the lockdown ended on April 8, and all had tested negative for coronavirus.

Gao Xiaojun, spokesman of Beijing's municipal health commission told a news conference that the results show returnees from Wuhan - the original epicentre of the outbreak - are "generally safe".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.