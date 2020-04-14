Indonesia reports its biggest daily jump in coronavirus deaths

Indonesia on Tuesday reported its biggest daily jump in coronavirus deaths with 60 new fatalities, taking the total to 459, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said.

Yurianto confirmed 282 new coronavirus infections, taking the total in the Southeast Asian country to 4,839. A total of 426 people have recovered, he said.

More than 33,600 tests have been performed, Yurianto added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

