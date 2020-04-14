Left Menu
Ahmedabad readies country's largest Covid-19 care facility

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 14-04-2020 15:04 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 15:04 IST
With Ahmedabad alone accounting for 346 of the total 617 coronavirus positive cases in Gujarat, the city civic body has readied the country's largest COVID-19 Care Centre with a capacity to accommodate 2000 patients who are not suffering from any underlying health issues. The facility, created in a hostel complex near the Gujarat University Complex, will ease the load of COVID-19 patients on government hospitals, officials said on Tuesday.

The care centre is also equipped with a library, and a Yoga and indoor game facility for patients. "We can accommodate 2,000 patients in this facility, which is the first and the largest COVID Care Centre in the country," said Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra.

He said each patient to be admitted at the care centre will be provided with a bed and a separate kit containing essential items like a soap, a toothbrush and a bucket. Besides, medical teams will examine the patients twice in a day and the personnel will remain stationed in the building with an objective to prevent the spread of the viral infection, he said.

"Medical teams will also be tested every 14 days for the infection," Nehra said. Out of the total 617 coronavirus positive cases being reported from across Gujarat so far, 346 patients are from Ahmedabad alone, Nehra told reporters after visiting the facility.

The care centre is also equipped with a library, a Yoga and indoor game facility for patients, said Deputy Municipal Commissioner Nitin Sangwan. "Patients will be served food cooked outside the care centre. They will be checked twice in a day. For any emergency, one ambulance has been stationed at the care centre," said Sangwan.

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

