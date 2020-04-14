Left Menu
South Africa's central bank sees economy contracting 6.1% in 2020

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 14-04-2020 15:39 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 15:39 IST
South Africa's central bank expects the economy to contract 6.1% this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Lesetja Kganyago said on Tuesday.

The bank earlier unexpectedly cut its main lending rate by 100 basis points to a record low 4.25%, after moving forward its monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting scheduled for May.

