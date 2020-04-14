4 more COVID-19 deaths in Pune, toll in city rises to 38

Four more deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported from Pune on Tuesday. All four persons had tested positive for COVID-19 and also had co-morbidity, said Pune health officials. A total of 38 coronavirus patients have died in Pune till now.

Meanwhile, a 34-year-old nurse working with Pune's Sassoon Hospital has been tested positive for COVID-19. She has been shifted to an isolation ward, said Dr. Ajay Chandanwale, Dean Sassoon Hospital. So far, Maharashtra has reported 2334 COVID-19 cases.

The country has reported 10,363 COVID-19 cases so far. Out of the total, 1,036 have been cured/discharged or migrated and 339 have died due to the infection. (ANI)

