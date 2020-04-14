Swiss coronavirus death toll hits 900 as new cases decelerate

The Swiss death toll from the novel coronavirus has reached 900 people, the country's public health agency said on Tuesday, rising from 885 people on Monday.

The number of people showing positive tests for the disease increased to 25,834 from 25,580, it said.

