Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 14-04-2020 17:03 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 16:24 IST
Soccer-AFC extends postponement of competitions due to coronavirus
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has postponed all soccer games and competitions scheduled for May and June until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic, the continental governing body said on Tuesday. The Asian Champions League, Asia's elite club competition, has been severely affected by its schedule of the group phase thrown into disarray since the tournament began in February.

The second-tier AFC Cup was also suspended last month due to the novel coronavirus that has infected over 1.88 million people globally and caused more than 119,000 deaths, according to a Reuters tally. "Following the continued preventive measures and travel restrictions put in place by several governments, the AFC has decided to postpone all matches and competitions scheduled to take place in May and June until further notice," the AFC said in a statement.

"The AFC has been closely monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and had earlier postponed its matches in March and April after holding a series of emergency meetings in New Delhi, Doha, Dubai, and Kuala Lumpur. "The AFC will also continue to engage and consult with the participating member associations in the AFC club competitions and will explore all possible options to complete the 2020 AFC Champions League and AFC Cup group stages."

World soccer governing body FIFA and the AFC had previously agreed to postpone the Asian World Cup qualifying matches in March and June.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

