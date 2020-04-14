OFB to manufacture 1.10 lakh ISO Class 3 coveralls to fight COVID-19: Defence Ministry

The Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) has started supply of coveralls conforming to ISO Class 3 exposure standards in the fight against COVID-19 and manufacture of an initial order of 1.10 lakh from HLL Lifecare Limited (HLL) will be completed in 40 days. "The OFB has started supply of coveralls conforming to ISO Class 3 exposure standards. Manufacture of initial order of 1.10 lakh from HLL is in full swing. This order will be completed in 40 days," the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The factories board has also developed special two-meter tents that can be used for a medical emergency, screening, hospital triage, and quarantine purposes. These are made up of waterproof fabric, mild steel, and aluminium alloy and their supplies have already started. Meanwhile, manufacture of hand sanitiser is on a war footing and more than 70,000 liters have already been supplied to different agencies. Two test facilities for blood penetration test for COVID-19 has been established, one at Chennai and another at Kanpur.

In order to deal with coronavirus patients, around 280 beds in 10 hospitals have been set aside for isolation as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) requirement. The OFB is also trying to produce face masks as per pilot order quantity placed by HLL and over 90,000 non-medical masks have been manufactured and distributed. Moreover, testing facilities for medical masks would also be in place by this week.

As per the MoHFW, the country has reported 10,363 COVID-19 cases so far. Out of the total, 1,036 have been cured/discharged or migrated and 339 have died due to the infection. (ANI)

