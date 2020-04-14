Left Menu
Development News Edition

OFB to manufacture 1.10 lakh ISO Class 3 coveralls to fight COVID-19: Defence Ministry

The Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) has started supply of coveralls conforming to ISO Class 3 exposure standards in the fight against COVID-19 and manufacture of an initial order of 1.10 lakh from HLL Lifecare Limited (HLL) will be completed in 40 days.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2020 16:37 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 16:37 IST
OFB to manufacture 1.10 lakh ISO Class 3 coveralls to fight COVID-19: Defence Ministry
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) has started supply of coveralls conforming to ISO Class 3 exposure standards in the fight against COVID-19 and manufacture of an initial order of 1.10 lakh from HLL Lifecare Limited (HLL) will be completed in 40 days. "The OFB has started supply of coveralls conforming to ISO Class 3 exposure standards. Manufacture of initial order of 1.10 lakh from HLL is in full swing. This order will be completed in 40 days," the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The factories board has also developed special two-meter tents that can be used for a medical emergency, screening, hospital triage, and quarantine purposes. These are made up of waterproof fabric, mild steel, and aluminium alloy and their supplies have already started. Meanwhile, manufacture of hand sanitiser is on a war footing and more than 70,000 liters have already been supplied to different agencies. Two test facilities for blood penetration test for COVID-19 has been established, one at Chennai and another at Kanpur.

In order to deal with coronavirus patients, around 280 beds in 10 hospitals have been set aside for isolation as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) requirement. The OFB is also trying to produce face masks as per pilot order quantity placed by HLL and over 90,000 non-medical masks have been manufactured and distributed. Moreover, testing facilities for medical masks would also be in place by this week.

As per the MoHFW, the country has reported 10,363 COVID-19 cases so far. Out of the total, 1,036 have been cured/discharged or migrated and 339 have died due to the infection. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Malta calls for EU aid to avert Libya humanitarian crisis

Malta is calling for a 100 million euro 110 million European Union aid package to avert a humanitarian disaster among people fleeing Libya, where rising violence is worsening the impact of the coronavirus crisis. Maltas Foreign Minister Eva...

Will resume flight services from May 4 in phased manner: IndiGo

IndiGo on Tuesday said it will resume flight services from May 4 in a phased mannerThe airlines statement comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that the COVID-19 lockdown has been extended till May 3. Initially, st...

Covid-19: Businesses can claim GST refund for cancellation of services, goods contract

With aviation and hospitality sectors seeing mass cancellation of bookings following Covid-19 outbreak, the CBIC has allowed businesses to claim refund of GST in cases where invoice was generated but was subsequently cancelled. The Central ...

UK economy could shrink by 35% in April-June period - OBR

Britains economy could shrink by 35 in the April-June period because of the governments coronavirus shutdown but then bounce back quickly, the countrys independent budget forecasters said on Tuesday.The Office for Budget Responsibility said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020