Kiren Rijiju feels online fitness sessions need of hour for children at home

Talking about this first-of-a-kind initiative, Union Minister for Human  Resource Development Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said, "CBSE has supported the Fit India Movement right from its initiation.

Updated: 14-04-2020 16:43 IST
Kiren Rijiju feels online fitness sessions need of hour for children at home
Commencing from 15th April 2020 at 9:30 am, students can easily get access to these live sessions on the Facebook and Instagram handles of Fit India Movement and CBSE. Image Credit: Twitter(@FitIndiaOff)

After the massive response to the live fitness sessions under the Fit India Active Day programme launched by Fit India, the Government of India's flagship fitness movement is yet again set to start a new series of fitness sessions. This time it will be organised in partnership with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for school children from across the country. During the programme guidelines of the Ministry of AYUSH to stay healthy will be shared with students.

Talking about this first-of-a-kind initiative, Union Minister for Human Resource Development Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said, "CBSE has supported the Fit India Movement right from its initiation. 13868 CBSE schools have been part of several Fit India programs in the past and 11682 CBSE schools have already got the Fit India flag. Now, with this unique endeavor, I am confident that students across the country will not just be gainfully engaged during the lockdown but will also be motivated to take up fitness and healthy living as a way of life, which is the vision of our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi."

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Shri Kiren Rijiju feels that the online sessions are the need of the hour. He said, "Children are all at home with limited physical activity. These sessions by fitness experts will ensure that children practice fitness even when at home. It is also imperative at these times to ensure that everyone, especially children remain healthy and has strong immunity. In these sessions, besides fitness-related topics, the guidelines of the Ministry of Ayush, with regard to following simple steps to increase immunity will also be discussed. I am sure children and parents will benefit greatly from these rich sessions."

Owing to the nation-wide lockdown due to Covid19 up to May 3rd and following Prime Minister's call to all citizens to increase immunity and stay healthy, Fit India and CBSE have taken this unique initiative to ensure fitness of all school children. Besides sessions on fitness-related issues, guidelines of the Ministry of Ayush on ways to build immunity and stay healthy during this time will also be shared with students.

Commencing from 15th April 2020 at 9:30 am, students can easily get access to these live sessions on the Facebook and Instagram handles of Fit India Movement and CBSE. All the sessions will also be available on YouTube so that students can access it at their convenience as well.

The live sessions will cover all aspects of children's fitness from daily workouts to yoga, nutrition to emotional well-being. Distinguished fitness experts like Aliya Imran, nutritionist Puja Makhija, emotional wellness expert Dr. Jitendra Nagpal, yoga professional Heena Bhimani and several others would be a part of the sessions.

Live streaming would also be available on the social media handles of CBSE, GOQii and Shilpa Shetty App.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

