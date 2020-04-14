Left Menu
First coronavirus patient in Nashik recovers, discharged

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 14-04-2020 16:51 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 16:51 IST
A 30-year-old man who was the first coronavirus patient to be detected in Maharashtra's Nashik distict was discharged from hospital on Tuesday, a health official said. After he tested neagative for virus for the third time in a row on Saturday, he was kept under observation for two days at the District Civil Hospital, said the official.

He was discharged on Tuesday, the official added. Collector Suraj Mandhare, civil surgeon Dr Suresh Jagdale, Zilla Parishad CEO Leena Bansod and others were present on this occasion, he said.

The man, resident of Niphad tehsil, visited Lasalgaon Rural Hospital on March 25 for persistent cough. He was referred to the civil hospital here and was diagnosed with coronavirus on March 29. Meanwhile, test reports of 15 persons from Malegaon in the district revealed on Tuesday that they had no coronavirus.

However, two women died at Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the general hospital, Malegaon in the wee hours on Tuesday, an official said. One of them was 58-year-old and another 48-year-old.

Both were admitted to the hospital on Saturday. One of them had pneumonia and breathing problem whereas the other was suffering from diabetes and blood pressure, and their test reports for coronavirus were awaited, the official said.

