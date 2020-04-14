Left Menu
Development News Edition

Singapore reports 334 new coronavirus infections, total reaches 3,252

Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 14-04-2020 16:51 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 16:51 IST
Singapore reports 334 new coronavirus infections, total reaches 3,252

Singapore's health ministry confirmed 334 more coronavirus infections on Tuesday, taking its tally to 3,252.

Most of the new cases were linked to outbreaks in migrant workers' dormitories, the ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Indian Consulate General in UAE resumes partial passport services

The Indian Consulate General in Dubai has issued an advisory on partially resuming the passport services for Indian applicants through BLS Sharjah Centre from April 15 onwards. The advisory from the consulate general says that the applicati...

South Africa won't consider IMF adjustment programme, finance minister says

South Africa will not consider International Monetary Fund funding accompanied by a structural adjustment programme as it battles to contain the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said on Tuesday.Afri...

HC restrains Punjab and Sind Bank from declaring educational society NPA

The Delhi High Court has restrained the Punjab and Sind Bank from declaring an educational society, which defaulted in repaying loan installments, as a Non-Performing Asset during the nationwide lockdown. Justice Rekha Palli, who heard the ...

Morrison criticises WHO for backing China on reopening wet markets

Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday described as unfathomable the World Health Organisations support for the reopening of Chinas notorious wet markets after the deadly coronavirus originated in one of them and went on to infe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020