Singapore reports 334 new coronavirus infections, total reaches 3,252

Singapore reports 334 new coronavirus infections, total reaches 3,252Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 14-04-2020 16:51 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 16:51 IST
Singapore's health ministry confirmed 334 more coronavirus infections on Tuesday, taking its tally to 3,252.
Most of the new cases were linked to outbreaks in migrant workers' dormitories, the ministry said.
