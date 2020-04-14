Left Menu
Global airline hit from coronavirus rises to $314 bln -IATA

Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2020 18:54 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 17:54 IST
Global airline hit from coronavirus rises to $314 bln -IATA
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Global airlines will lose $314 billion in revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 according to a forecast from the industry's representative body IATA, which raised its estimate from the $252 billion figure given on March 24.

The $314 billion represents a 55% fall in passenger revenues compared to the previous year, on-air traffic which is seen being 48% lower, said the International Air Transport Association in a weekly online news conference on Tuesday.

