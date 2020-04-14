Left Menu
Development News Edition

Slovakia to release plan to ease coronavirus curbs but will remain cautious - PM

Reuters | Bratislava | Updated: 14-04-2020 18:57 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 17:57 IST
Slovakia to release plan to ease coronavirus curbs but will remain cautious - PM
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Slovak government will unveil a plan next week to gradually ease restrictions designed to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, but will proceed cautiously to avoid worsening the situation, Prime Minister Igor Matovic said on Tuesday.

Slovakia has banned international passenger travel, closed most shops and all schools, banned public, cultural and sporting events, and imposed a compulsory 14-day quarantine for people entering the country as part of its efforts. With some European countries looking to loosen lockdowns of varying breadth, Matovic said he was in no rush to reopen shops and other institutions, and that any loosening of curbs would be decided by healthcare experts, not economists.

He added an economic restart was linked to the situation in Slovakia's trading partners elsewhere in Europe. "We need to have fingers crossed for Western Europe as that will determine our domestic situation," he said.

Slovakia has reported 835 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, and two deaths. Matovic said the latest data suggested that the spread of the virus was slowing. But there are still question marks over the situation in marginalized Roma communities and social care homes, and the impact of people's behavior over this past Easter weekend, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

G7 agreed on need to aid emerging economies battling with virus - Japan's Aso

G7 finance leaders agreed on Tuesday on the need to provide financial and technical assistance to emerging economies battling with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said.The finance leaders of the...

Kolkata traders lose bumper 'Poila Baisakh' business

The City of Joy, in the wake of the lockdown, wore a sombre look on Poila Baisakh Bengali New Year - an occasion otherwise marked by celebrations, exchange of gifts, and sumptuous meals. Lakhs of retailers and jewellers could not open shops...

Gulf's migrant workers left stranded and struggling by coronavirus outbreak

Charity workers are scouring the United Arab Emirates for empty buildings and Bahrain is repurposing closed schools to rehouse low income labourers from overcrowded accommodation, a hotspot for the coronavirus outbreak in the Gulf.The chall...

Mexican president offers to bring forward recall referendum

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday he was offering adversaries the chance to bring forward a recall referendum on his presidency to June 2021 from its proposed date in the spring of 2022.Speaking at a regular gove...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020