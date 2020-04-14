Spain says IMF outlook confirms view of strong, short-lived crisis

The Spanish government said on Tuesday the International Monetary Fund's forecast of an 8% economic slump this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, to be followed by a recovery in 2021, confirmed the view that the crisis would be intense, but short-lived.

In a statement, it pointed to the fact that the Fund expected the rebound to begin already in the last quarter of this year, "with an important recovery in 2021, confirming that we are talking about an intense crisis but of short duration".

