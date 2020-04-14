Georgia to lock down four cities, including capital, for 10 days -PM

Georgia will lock down four big cities, including its capital Tbilisi, for 10 days from April 15 in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said on Tuesday.

Gakharia said the emergency situation in the country would be extended until May 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.