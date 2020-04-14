Left Menu
Two deaths, 44 new COVID-19 cases reported in AP; 4 discharged from hospitals

PTI | Updated: 14-04-2020 21:36 IST
(Eds: Adds details) Amaravati, Apr 14 (PTI): Two patients died and four were discharged from hospitals after recovery while a total of 44 new COVID-19 cases were added in the last 24 hours in Andhra Pradesh, taking the overall tally to 483 by 5 pm on Tuesday, the latest government bulletin said. A Tehsildar in Anantapuramu district contracted the viral disease after she attended a coronavirus review meeting arranged by a ruling YSR Congress MLA a few days ago.

The tehsildar was among the three new cases detected in the district on Tuesday. While one patient was a Tablighi Jamaat attendee, another was his contact.

The MLA and other staff who attended the meeting have now been sent to quarantine, according to the district Collector Gandham Chandrudu. The overall coronavirus toll in the state has now increased to nine.

The total number of patients cured and discharged increased to 16, the bulletin said. Guntur district, where the first COVID-19 case of a Tablighi Jamaat attendee was reported on March 25, now crossed the century mark with a total number of 114 cases.

As many as 21 new coronavirus cases were registered in the district since Monday night. Here, every COVID-19 case is related to the Jamaat attendees and their contacts.

In neighbouring Krishna district, eight new cases were added while in Kurnool there was an addition of seven positive cases. While SPS Nellore district reported one fresh case overnight, Kadapa registered two on Tuesday.

Kurnool district now has a total of 91 cases, followed by SPS Nellore with 56. With nine deaths and 16 discharges, the number of active cases in the state was 458.

The two north coastal Andhra districts of Srikakulam and Vizianagaram continued to maintain a clean slate with zero cases of the pandemic. A 56-year old private doctor in Nellore, who contracted the coronavirus from a Tablighi Jamaat attendee, succumbed while undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Chennai on Monday.

He was a diabetic and also suffered from hypertension, the bulletin said. The doctor was first admitted to the government hospital in Nellore on April 3 and shifted to the private hospital in Chennai on the 6th.

A 55-year old man in Vijayawada, who contracted the disease from another coronavirus patient who returned from Jalandhar in Punjab, died on April 12, the government bulletin said. He was a diabetes and asthma patient and had been on ventilator from April 9.

With these two deaths, the COVID-19 toll in AP rose to nine. Two women, who contracted coronavirus from their kin who returned from England to Visakhapatnam on March 28, had recovered and been discharged from hospital on Tuesday.

Two patients in East Godavari, Jamaat attendees, had also recovered and been discharged on Tuesday, the bulletin added.PTI DBV SS PTI PTI.

