Cannes Film Festival will not be held this year in 'original form'

Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2020 22:57 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 22:31 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@Festival_Cannes)

The Cannes Film Festival will not take place this year in "its original form" due to the coronavirus pandemic but organizers said they continued to review options for the event.

The film festival, one of the largest in the world, was initially due to take place from May 12-23. However French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Monday that he was extending a lockdown to curb the outbreak until May 11 and that public events including festivals could not be held until mid-July. "Following the French president's statement ... we acknowledged that the postponement of the 73rd International Cannes Film Festival, initially considered for the end of June to the beginning of July, is no longer an option," organizers said in a statement.

"It is clearly difficult to assume that the Festival de Cannes could be held this year in its original form." The organizers said, however, they had started discussions with film professionals, in France and abroad.

"They agree that the Festival de Cannes, an essential pillar for the film industry, must explore all contingencies ... by making Cannes 2020 real, in one way or another," they added, without elaborating on potential options.

