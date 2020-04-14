Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amazon ordered to limit French trade to essential goods

Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2020 23:05 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 22:42 IST
Amazon ordered to limit French trade to essential goods
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Amazon will have to limit its deliveries in France to essential goods like food and medical supplies while it carries out a more thorough assessment of the risk of coronavirus contagion at its warehouses, a French court ruled on Tuesday. Some worker unions have been calling for the complete closure of Amazon's activities in France, or at the very least a clampdown, after raising concerns over health standards at its shipping sites, arguing they were too crowded.

The U.S. online retailing giant, which has repeatedly said it adheres to health guidelines, said it disagreed with the ruling, adding it was still evaluating the implications for its French logistics centres. It said it had brought in temperature checks for workers in France like elsewhere and distributed face masks and sanitiser gel.

The court said Amazon had not always done enough to ensure safety distances were respected, based on checks by labour inspectors at various sites. In the ruling, seen by Reuters, judges added the company had not thoroughly assessed the contagion risk of employees passing packages to each other.

Amazon will now have to work with employee representatives to carry out such checks and revise its protocols. In the meantime, it has 24 hours to curtail any shipments passing through its warehouses, limiting them to groceries, hygiene products and medical items - and faces a penalty of 1 million euros ($1.1 million) per day of delay in complying.

Representatives of the Sud trade union welcomed the ruling, saying they hoped it would lead to cutbacks in the number of products being shipped by Amazon for the duration of the coronavirus outbreak. "If they content themselves with sending what is strictly necessary, workers will be able to respect social distances," Tatiana Campagne, a Sud representative at Amazon's Lauwin-Planque site in northern France, told journalists.

Amazon has already restricted the scope of products to be given priority in its warehouses in several countries, including France, though these still included items such as books. The Amazon website has also been receiving many orders for craft kits and home-improvement goods during France's broad lockdown to contain the coronavirus. Some employees said that, in recent weeks, they were packing video games and sex toys.

Workers have clashed with Amazon in France and elsewhere over the extent to which protective guidelines are implemented. The company has reported a handful of virus cases among staff. Amazon has also been contending with a surge in demand worldwide and on Monday said it would hire 75,000 more U.S. workers for jobs ranging from warehouse staff to delivery drivers.

($1 = 0.9120 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. coronavirus death toll tops 25,000, doubling in one week - Reuters tally

U.S. deaths from the novel coronavirus topped 25,000 on Tuesday, doubling in one week, according to a Reuters tally, as officials debated how to reopen the economy without reigniting the outbreak.The United States, with the worlds third-lar...

Crop loss occurs in Uttarkashi district due to hailstorm

Crop loss occurred due to hailstorm in the Ganga valley region of Uttarkashi district today. The maximum loss was incurred by farmers of cash crops in the region and hence they have demanded compensation from the government for the loss.The...

Ship boarded by armed men in Gulf of Oman is released -UKMTO

Armed men boarded a vessel at anchor in the Gulf of Oman on Tuesday but the ship was later released, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations UKMTO said.Vessel and crew are safe, it said in an updated advisory, urging all vessels in the...

UK will recover quickly, strongly after COVID-19 crisis, says Sunak

UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak on Tuesday said he is confident that the countrys economy will bounce back quickly and strongly once the coronavirus pandemic has been brought under control and stressed that the economic impact of the crisis would...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020