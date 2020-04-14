Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. EXIM bank halts export finance support for medical equipment

Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2020 23:59 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 23:59 IST
U.S. EXIM bank halts export finance support for medical equipment

The U.S. Export-Import Bank of the United States said on Tuesday it was temporarily withdrawing all financing support for exports of critical medical equipment and supplies needed to fight the coronavirus, including respirators, face shields, gloves and other personal protective equipment.

The exclusion order, which will remain in place until Sept. 30, was unanimously approved by the export credit agency's board of directors "to help ensure the United States has medical supplies and equipment that are in short supply and necessary to combat and prevent the spread of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic in the United States," EXIM said in a statement. It comes as President Donald Trump has sought to limit exports of critical medical supplies, including masks from 3M Co .

EXIM said the exclusion order applies to all of its loans, loan guarantees, and insurance products covering items identified in a March 25 notice https://www.hhs.gov/sites/default/files/hhs-dfa-notice-of-scarce-materials-for-hoarding-prevention.pdf from the Department of Health and Human Services and an April 3 memorandum https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/memorandum-allocating-certain-scarce-threatened-health-medical-resources-domestic-use from Trump to allocate medical resources to domestic use. These items include N95 respirators, other surgical masks, face shields, medical examination gloves, portable ventilators, powered air purifying respirators, medical gowns, sanitizing and sterilization and drugs containing hydroxychloroquine as their active ingredient.

EXIM President Kimberly Reed said financing of medical equipment exports is currently less than 1% of EXIM's overall financing portfolio. The export lender, which was restricted to small transactions until last May by congressional inaction over board nominees, financed only about $9.1 billion of U.S. export sales in the fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

Frozen 3 to get best storyline with a lavish wedding, What more you can see

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. movie theater operators aim for a late-summer blockbuster season

U.S. movie theater operators, who were forced to shut their doors in March to help slow the coronavirus spread, are aiming to welcome back crowds across the country by late July for a belated kickoff to the summer movie season. Ahead of tha...

Florida judge: Get out of bed, get dressed for Zoom hearings

A Florida judge has one request for attorneys showing up for court hearings via Zoom Get out of bed and put on some clothes Broward Circuit Judge Dennis Bailey made the plea in a letter published by the Weston Bar Association, news outlets ...

Trump to convene G7 leaders in video link to discuss pandemic

U.S. President Donald Trump will hold a video teleconference with G7 leaders on Thursday to coordinate national responses to the coronavirus outbreak, the White House said on Tuesday. Trump, who is head of the G7 this year, had planned to h...

Defiant Mexican president challenges critics to vote him out early

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday proposed bringing forward a referendum on his presidency to June 2021 from 2022, challenging his opponents to accept the offer and vote him out of office. Critics of the leftist presi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020