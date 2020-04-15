US military says coronavirus likely occurred naturally but not certain

The U.S. military believes that the coronavirus likely occurred naturally, as opposed to being developed in a Chinese laboratory, but there is still no certainty, either way, the top U.S. general said on Tuesday.

"There's a lot of rumor and speculation in a wide variety of media, the blog sites, etc. It should be no surprise to you that we've taken a keen interest in that and we've had a lot of intelligence take a hard look at that," Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told a news briefing when asked if there was any evidence the coronavirus may have been developed in a Chinese laboratory.

"And I would just say, at this point, it's inconclusive although the weight of evidence seems to indicate natural. But we don't know for certain."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

