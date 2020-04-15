U.S. coronavirus death toll tops 25,000, cases exceed 600,000 -Reuters tally

Left Menu
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-04-2020 01:05 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 00:56 IST
U.S. deaths from the novel coronavirus topped 25,300 on Tuesday, doubling in one week, according to a Reuters tally, as officials debated how to reopen the economy without reigniting the outbreak. The United States, with the world's third-largest population, passed a second milestone on Tuesday with over 600,000 reported cases, three times more than any other country.

On Monday, the United States reported about 1,500 new fatalities, far below last week's running tally of roughly 2,000 deaths every 24 hours, according to a Reuters tally. U.S. deaths rose by about 1,700 on Tuesday with several states yet to report. So far this week, deaths have increased by about 7% per day on average compared with 14% last week and 30% many days in March, according to a Reuters tally. Cases this week are up an average of 5% per day compared with 7.8% last week and 30% per day in March.

Even as the worst of the outbreak appeared to have passed in the United States, the country needs more widespread testing before the economy can reopen, health officials said. Sweeping stay-at-home restrictions on 94% of the population to curb the spread of the illness have taken a painful toll on the economy.

The shutdown is costing the U.S. economy perhaps $25 billion a day in lost output, St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said.

