Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Bournemouth latest to reverse coronavirus furlough decision

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2020 01:27 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 01:27 IST
Soccer-Bournemouth latest to reverse coronavirus furlough decision

Bournemouth became the latest Premier League club to reverse a decision to furlough non-playing staff during the stoppage in play caused by the coronavirus outbreak, joining Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur in making a U-turn on the issue. The Cherries had initially opted to use the British government's Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme to temporarily help pay staff during the stoppage.

"These measures were not taken lightly, given the operational pressures placed on clubs in such uncertain times," the club's board of directors said in a statement on Monday. "However well-placed our intentions were, we are aware of criticisms levelled at Premier League clubs applying for this scheme.

"We have listened to our supporters and have reversed our decision to furlough these employees," the board added in the statement. "We, as a board of directors, will ensure that the club can continue to operate while the season is suspended, and we will not be applying for the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme".

Newcastle United remain as the only Premier League club to still be intending to take use of public funds to pay non-playing staff. There has been widespread criticism of clubs using the system, with outcry from supporters behind the reversals at Spurs and Liverpool.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

Indoco sends 11 lakh Paracetamol pills to Britain to battle COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Health care workers are 10%-20% of US coronavirus cases

Between 10 and 20 of U.S. coronavirus cases are health care workers, though they tended to be hospitalized at lower rates than other patients, officials reported Tuesday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the first nat...

Canada's Shaw Communication to temporarily lay off about 10% of workforce

Canadian telecom services provider Shaw Communications said on Tuesday it would temporarily lay off about 10 of its workforce, due to uncertain business conditions driven by the coronavirus crisis. The company had about 10,000 employees, ac...

'Tiger King' gets the comic book treatment

Tiger King, the compelling true crime series set in the world of private zoos and their eccentric owners, is getting the comic book treatment.Tidalwave Productions said on Tuesday it has added the story to its Infamous series of pop culture...

COVID-19 crisis: Over 117 million children at risk of missing out on measles vaccines

As coronavirus pandemic deepens, over 117 million children in 37 countries are expected to miss out on receiving live-saving measles vaccine, the United Nations said on Tuesday. Measles immunisation campaigns in 24 countries have already be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020