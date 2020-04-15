Unclear how long coronavirus-related restrictions will remain on military -Pentagon

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Tuesday said he was extending a stop movement order to the U.S. military halting travel and movement abroad and that it was unclear how long coronavirus-related restrictions would remain on military personnel.

"We don't know how this will play out," Esper told reporters at the Pentagon.

"Before I start moving people around... I want to make sure I can do it with a high degree of confidence that it will not further spread the virus and contaminate units and communities," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.