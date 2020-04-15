Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hillary Clinton, Jimmy Fallon join star-studded commencement podcast for sheltering graduates

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2020 02:16 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 02:16 IST
Hillary Clinton, Jimmy Fallon join star-studded commencement podcast for sheltering graduates

Hillary Clinton, Jimmy Fallon, John Legend and Eli Manning are among more than two dozen personalities who will offer words of wisdom via podcast to high school and college graduates sheltering at home due to the coronavirus outbreak, organizers said on Tuesday. IHeart Media Inc said it will debut the podcast called "Commencement: Speeches for the Class of 2020" on May 15. Graduations that typically take place in May and June have been canceled as Americans stay home to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Many of the podcast speakers are people who normally would appear in person at commencement ceremonies to offer inspiration to graduates. The lineup includes entertainers Tim McGraw, Kesha and Pitbull; journalist Katie Couric; college basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski; and retired General Stanley McChrystal. "High school and college seniors are always in need of inspiration, reassurance and life advice as they head into the next chapter of their lives, and that is especially true this year," said Conal Byrne, President of the iHeartPodcast Network.

The commencement podcast "brings together some of the most experienced and inspiring people in the country today to celebrate the resilience, strength and accomplishments of this year's graduates," Byrne added. IHeart Media also has announced a "virtual prom" on May 1 with Los Angeles radio station KIIS-FM for students who will miss that annual rite of passage. It will feature celebrity appearances including DJ sets by Joe Jonas, Dillon Francis and Loud Luxury.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

Indoco sends 11 lakh Paracetamol pills to Britain to battle COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Health care workers are 10%-20% of US coronavirus cases

Between 10 and 20 of U.S. coronavirus cases are health care workers, though they tended to be hospitalized at lower rates than other patients, officials reported Tuesday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the first nat...

Canada's Shaw Communication to temporarily lay off about 10% of workforce

Canadian telecom services provider Shaw Communications said on Tuesday it would temporarily lay off about 10 of its workforce, due to uncertain business conditions driven by the coronavirus crisis. The company had about 10,000 employees, ac...

'Tiger King' gets the comic book treatment

Tiger King, the compelling true crime series set in the world of private zoos and their eccentric owners, is getting the comic book treatment.Tidalwave Productions said on Tuesday it has added the story to its Infamous series of pop culture...

COVID-19 crisis: Over 117 million children at risk of missing out on measles vaccines

As coronavirus pandemic deepens, over 117 million children in 37 countries are expected to miss out on receiving live-saving measles vaccine, the United Nations said on Tuesday. Measles immunisation campaigns in 24 countries have already be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020