Malawi joins other southern African nations in coronavirus lockdown

Malawi joins other southern African nations in coronavirus lockdownReuters | Blantyre | Updated: 15-04-2020 02:36 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 02:36 IST
Malawi joined other southern African nations in announcing a three-week lockdown on Tuesday to curb the spread of coronavirus. "If (we are ) not careful, Malawi could lose up to 50,000 lives from COVID," President Peter Mutharika said at a news conference with Health Minister Jappie Mhango announcing the lockdown lasting from April 18 until May 9.
Mhango said all non-essential businesses and services would cease. Most southern African countries, including South Africa, Angola and Zimbabwe, have previously announced full or partial lockdowns. On Tuesday, Namibia extended its stay-at-home order by 2-1/2 weeks.
No southern African nations have a significant number of cases yet, except South Africa which has 2,415 so far. (Reporting Frank Phiri Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Tom Brown)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- African
- Malawi
- Namibia
- Peter Mutharika
- COVID
- South Africa
- Zimbabwe
- Angola
ALSO READ
State of National Emergency to help stop spread of COVID-19 extended
COVID 19 leads to tightening of lockdowns, mounting deaths
UN envoy concerned over Syria at high risk of being unable to contain COVID-19
WHO chief calls to increase COVID-19 medical equipment, supplies production
California COVID-19 hospitalizations double in four days -governor