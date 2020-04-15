Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canada's Shaw Communication to temporarily lay off about 10% of workforce

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 15-04-2020 03:51 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 03:28 IST
Canada's Shaw Communication to temporarily lay off about 10% of workforce

Shaw Communications said on Tuesday it would temporarily lay off about 10% of its workforce, or about 1,000 employees, as the Canadian telecom services provider looks to weather the uncertain business conditions driven by the coronavirus crisis.

Government measures to limit the spread of the virus have triggered dramatic shortages or stoppages of work in specific areas of its business, the company said in a statement. It said the temporary layoffs will begin on April 16, and largely include employees working in retail and sales roles.

"We look forward to welcoming them back when business conditions improve," President Paul McAleese said. Companies across different sectors have furloughed employees, suspended share buybacks and withdrew outlook due to the economic uncertainties brought on by the virus outbreak, which has killed over 120,000 people across the world.

Shaw had about 10,000 employees, according to its 2019 annual report http://shaw.ca/uploadedFiles/Corporate/Investors/Financial_Reports/2019-annual-report.pdf. It reported its second-quarter results last week and withdrew its previously issued guidance for fiscal 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

Indoco sends 11 lakh Paracetamol pills to Britain to battle COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

99-year-old WWII vet beats coronavirus in Brazil

A 99-year-old World War II veteran in Brazil was released from hospital with military honours Tuesday after recovering from COVID-19. Second Lieutenant Ermando Piveta, who served in the Brazilian artillery in Africa during World War II, was...

Trump announces funding halt to World Health Organization

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday a suspension of US funding to the World Health Organization because he said it had covered up the seriousness of the COVID-19 outbreak in China before it spread around the worldTrump told a press con...

U.S. awards airports $10 billion in grants amid travel falloff

The U.S. Transportation Department on Tuesday awarded nearly 10 billion to U.S. airports struggling with a massive falloff in travel demand because of the coronavirus pandemic. Congress approved the money late last month and the department ...

Armed men board vessel in Gulf of Oman - UKMTO

Armed men boarded a vessel at anchor in the Gulf of Oman on Tuesday, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations UKMTO said.The vessel is now reported to be at anchor approx. 3nm nautical miles off Ras Al Kuh, in vicinity of 25-48N 057-14E...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020