Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two-thirds of small UK firms have furloughed staff - BCC

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-04-2020 04:31 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 04:31 IST
Two-thirds of small UK firms have furloughed staff - BCC

Two-thirds of small British companies have put at least some staff on temporary government-funded leave due to a drop in business caused by the coronavirus, a survey by the British Chambers of Commerce showed on Wednesday. Britain's government has promised to pay firms 80% of their salary costs if they put staff on leave rather than fire them - a scheme which the country's budget watchdog estimated could cost 42 billion pounds ($53 billion) over the coming months.

This estimate from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) on Tuesday assumed 30% of staff would be furloughed, and that coronavirus restrictions on business remained fully in place for three months and then were partially lifted. Even with this help, the OBR said unemployment could still rise by around 2 million in the next few months, taking the rate to 10% of the workforce.

Finance minister Rishi Sunak said he was "deeply troubled" by the prospect, and never promised to stop all job losses. The BCC survey showed a small drop in the share of companies planning to furlough more than three-quarters of their staff, which fell to 31% from 37% the week before.

Businesses also have ongoing cashflow worries, with 17% reporting less than a month's worth of cash in reserve. Sunak said on Tuesday firms could begin to apply next week for furlough funds, and that they would receive money by the end of the month. Banks were getting faster at approving government-guaranteed loans, he added.

The BCC said just 2% of the firms it surveyed between April 8 and April 10 had received these loans, compared with 9% who were still waiting for a reply or had been rejected. Some 15% of firms had received other government grants - up from 7% the week before.

The BCC poll focused on businesses with fewer than 250 employees, three quarters in the services sector and a quarter in manufacturing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

Indoco sends 11 lakh Paracetamol pills to Britain to battle COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Panama registers 102 new cases of coronavirus - health ministry

Panama registered 102 new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the countrys total to 3,574 cases, the health ministry said.Officials also confirmed one more death, raising Panamas death toll from the coronavirus to 95. ...

US: Democratic bills call for racial breakdown of COVID-19 cases

Democratic lawmakers on Tuesday introduced legislation to compel federal health officials to post data daily that breaks down COVID-19 cases and deaths by race and ethnicity. The lawmakers say the demographic data is needed to address any d...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks seen retreating from 1-month high as investors reconsider risk

Asian shares looked set to pull back from a one-month high on Tuesday, as warnings of a deep recession dampened investor optimism that the slowing spread of the coronavirus could allow businesses to re-open. E-Mini futures for the SP 500 fe...

Sports-Starved sports fans to get feast of competitive eating

While many Americans self-isolating during the coronavirus crisis have found comfort in frequent trips to the refrigerator, the pros are ready to make those who have overindulged feel better about themselves when they compete in a tournamen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020