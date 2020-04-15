Telangana registers 52 new COVID-19 cases, state tally reaches 644

With an increase of 52 cases, the count of COVID-19 positive cases has reached 644 in Telangana, according to the State Health Department. This includes 18 deaths and 110 cured and discharged patients, as per the official data.

With the sharpest ever increase of 1,463 new positive COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths in the last 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country on Tuesday climbed to 10,815, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The COVID-19 figure includes 9279 active cases, while 1190 patients have been cured and discharged or migrated as of Tuesday. The total deaths due to the infection stood at 353. (ANI)

