Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sports-Starved sports fans to get feast of competitive eating

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2020 05:26 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 05:26 IST
Sports-Starved sports fans to get feast of competitive eating

While many Americans self-isolating during the coronavirus crisis have found comfort in frequent trips to the refrigerator, the pros are ready to make those who have overindulged feel better about themselves when they compete in a tournament starting Friday.

Major League Eating on Tuesday said it would return to action with the BetOnline Quarantine Challenge, a bracket-style elimination tournament with eight of the world's top competitive eaters facing off via video from their homes. The competition, which will feature male and female world number ones Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo, will be carried on MLE's YouTube channel.

"Competitive eating is most powerful when conducted on-stage in front of a large audience, but it is also one of the few sports that professionals can perform from the confines of their own home," MLE Chairman George Shea said in a statement. "While there has been substantial discussion about which professional sport would be the first to return - with baseball, basketball, golf and MMA all floating recent potential return plans - competitive eating is first to come back," he said.

"It is a powerful statement of American resilience." The qualifying round will consist of two pounds (907 grams) of sliced bologna while the quarterfinals will feature one family pack of Oreo cookies and a half gallon (1.9 liters) of milk.

Over a gallon of baked beans must be rapidly consumed for a place in the finals, where the first to finish 10 individual cups of ramen noodles will be crowned the champion. The competition will feature $11,500 in prize money, with $5,000 going to the winner.

MLE and BetOnline.ag will also donate $10,000 to Feeding America, a hunger relief organization.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

Indoco sends 11 lakh Paracetamol pills to Britain to battle COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Panama registers 102 new cases of coronavirus - health ministry

Panama registered 102 new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the countrys total to 3,574 cases, the health ministry said.Officials also confirmed one more death, raising Panamas death toll from the coronavirus to 95. ...

US: Democratic bills call for racial breakdown of COVID-19 cases

Democratic lawmakers on Tuesday introduced legislation to compel federal health officials to post data daily that breaks down COVID-19 cases and deaths by race and ethnicity. The lawmakers say the demographic data is needed to address any d...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks seen retreating from 1-month high as investors reconsider risk

Asian shares looked set to pull back from a one-month high on Tuesday, as warnings of a deep recession dampened investor optimism that the slowing spread of the coronavirus could allow businesses to re-open. E-Mini futures for the SP 500 fe...

Sports-Starved sports fans to get feast of competitive eating

While many Americans self-isolating during the coronavirus crisis have found comfort in frequent trips to the refrigerator, the pros are ready to make those who have overindulged feel better about themselves when they compete in a tournamen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020