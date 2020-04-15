Left Menu
Development News Edition

Baseball-League employees, families invited to COVID-19 test study

Reuters | New York | Updated: 15-04-2020 07:36 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 07:36 IST
Baseball-League employees, families invited to COVID-19 test study

Major League Baseball employees and their families were invited to participate in an independent community testing study for COVID-19 in order to gauge the presence of the disease in the United States, a league source confirmed to Reuters on Tuesday. The study, headed up by the Sports Medicine Research and Testing Laboratory, will use antibody tests separate from those healthcare providers commonly use to diagnose the disease.

Researchers, who are partnering with Stanford University and the University of Southern California in the study, reached out to the commissioner's office citing the geographically diverse nature of the league. Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, a professor of medicine at Stanford University, told ESPN https://www.espn.com/mlb/story/_/id/29036123/mlb-players-team-employees-participating-coronavirus-study that the speed with which MLB could coordinate its employees for the study was a determining factor in working with the league.

"Why MLB versus other employers? I've reached out to others, but MLB moved by far the fastest," said Bhattacharya. "We're trying to set up a scientific study that would normally take years to set up, and it's going to be a matter of weeks." The regular MLB season is currently on hold amid the outbreak of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, that has frozen the professional sports calendar and brought daily life to a grinding halt for millions across the globe.

League Commissioner Rob Manfred said on Fox Business on Tuesday that games would not resume until "the public health situation is improved" to the point that games can be held safely for players, employees and fans. MLB tamped down reports last week that it was weighing restarting play as early as May in an isolation bubble, as professional sports leagues have been brainstorming scenarios in which they would return to action as soon as possible, even before the pandemic is completely under control. (Reporting By Amy Tennery; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

Frozen 3 to get best storyline with a lavish wedding, What more you can see

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Top China official to HK says city's national security shortcomings need to be fixed

The top Chinese official in Hong Kong said efforts must be made as soon as possible to address the shortcomings in the islands legal system and enforcement mechanisms for safeguarding national security.Luo Huining, head of the Hong Kong Lia...

Japan urges citizens to limit movements to curb virus spread

Japans citizens should do everything in their power to limit interactions with others by 70 to curb the spread of the coronavirus, government spokesman Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday.He said the government will consider the request from c...

Chinese ship returns to waters off Vietnam amid virus 'distraction' charges

A Chinese ship embroiled in a standoff with Vietnamese vessels last year has returned to waters near Vietnam as the United States accused China of pushing its presence in the South China Sea while other claimants are pre-occupied with the c...

UPDATE 6-New York City posts sharp spike in coronavirus deaths after untested victims added

New York City, the hardest hit U.S. city in the coronavirus pandemic, revised its official COVID-19 death toll sharply higher to more than 10,000 on Tuesday, to include victims presumed to have perished from the lung disease but never teste...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020