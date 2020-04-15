Left Menu
Development News Edition

Traditional vegetable diet lowers risk of premature babies, says study

A study has suggested that consuming the traditional 'three-veggies' before pregnancy lowers the risk of premature birth.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-04-2020 07:59 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 07:59 IST
Traditional vegetable diet lowers risk of premature babies, says study
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A study has suggested that consuming the traditional 'three-veggies' before pregnancy lowers the risk of premature birth. University of Queensland PhD candidate Dereje Gete analysed the diets of nearly 3,500 women and found high consumption of carrots, cauliflower, broccoli, pumpkin, cabbage, green beans and potatoes before conception helped women reach full-term pregnancy.

"Traditional vegetables are rich in antioxidants or anti-inflammatory nutrients, which have a significant role in reducing the risk of adverse birth outcomes," Gete said. "Women depend on certain stored nutrients such as calcium and iron before conception, which are critical for the placenta and foetus tissue development," he added.

"Starting a healthier diet after the baby has been conceived may be too late because babies are fully formed by the end of the first trimester," he said. Professor Gita Mishra said the study suggested dietary intervention and strategies change behaviour that may be helpful when women start thinking about having a baby.

"People born prematurely face a greater risk of metabolic and chronic diseases in adulthood, as well as poor cognitive development and academic performance," Professor Mishra said. Premature births, which are births before 37 weeks of gestation, are the leading cause of death in Australian children and affect 8.5 per cent of births each year, a figure which is trending upwards. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

Frozen 3 to get best storyline with a lavish wedding, What more you can see

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Top China official to HK says city's national security shortcomings need to be fixed

The top Chinese official in Hong Kong said efforts must be made as soon as possible to address the shortcomings in the islands legal system and enforcement mechanisms for safeguarding national security.Luo Huining, head of the Hong Kong Lia...

Japan urges citizens to limit movements to curb virus spread

Japans citizens should do everything in their power to limit interactions with others by 70 to curb the spread of the coronavirus, government spokesman Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday.He said the government will consider the request from c...

Chinese ship returns to waters off Vietnam amid virus 'distraction' charges

A Chinese ship embroiled in a standoff with Vietnamese vessels last year has returned to waters near Vietnam as the United States accused China of pushing its presence in the South China Sea while other claimants are pre-occupied with the c...

UPDATE 6-New York City posts sharp spike in coronavirus deaths after untested victims added

New York City, the hardest hit U.S. city in the coronavirus pandemic, revised its official COVID-19 death toll sharply higher to more than 10,000 on Tuesday, to include victims presumed to have perished from the lung disease but never teste...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020