Left Menu
Development News Edition

WHO must be supported to win the war against COVID-19, UN chief urges

The lessons learned will be essential to effectively address similar challenges, as they may arise in the future”, Mr. Guterres added.

UN | Updated: 15-04-2020 08:14 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 08:14 IST
WHO must be supported to win the war against COVID-19, UN chief urges
Mr. Guterres made it clear that unity must prevail so that the international community can work together, “in solidarity to stop this virus and its shattering consequences.” Image Credit: Flickr

Now is a time for unity in the global battle to push the COVID-19 pandemic into reverse, not a time to cut the resources of the World Health Organization (WHO), which is spearheading and coordinating the global body's efforts, said UN chief António Guterres, on Tuesday.

"As I said on 8 April, the COVID-19 pandemic is one of the most dangerous challenges this world has faced in our lifetime. It is above all a humanitarian crisis with severe health and socio-economic consequences", he added.

The UN chief's statement, came as the President of the United States, Donald Trump, announced early on Tuesday evening that he was halting funding for the UN health agency, pending a review of its response to the initial outbreak.

WHO, with thousands of its staff aiding and assisting operations across the world to limit the transmission of the coronavirus, "is on the front lines, supporting the Member States and their societies, especially the most vulnerable among them, with guidance, training, equipment and concrete life-saving services", said the Secretary-General.

"It is my belief that the World Health Organization must be supported, as it is absolutely critical to the world's efforts to win the war against COVID-19."

Reiterating the argument which he made last week, the UN chief noted that given the unprecedented nature of COVID-19 and the subsequent global response that was needed to defeat it, "it is possible that the same facts have had different readings by different entities. Once we have finally turned the page on this epidemic, there must be a time to look back fully to understand how such a disease emerged and spread its devastation so quickly across the globe, and how all those involved reacted to the crisis."

The lessons learned will be essential to effectively address similar challenges, as they may arise in the future", Mr. Guterres added. "But now is not that time."

Resources must be maintained

Until then, "it also not the time to reduce the resources for the operations of the World Health Organization or any other humanitarian organization in the fight against the virus."

Mr. Guterres made it clear that unity must prevail so that the international community can work together, "in solidarity to stop this virus and its shattering consequences."

Ever since the disease emerged in Wuhan, China, and the first case of pneumonia "of unknown cause" was reported to WHO on 31 December last year, the agency has been working 24/7 to analyze data, provide advice, coordinate with partners, and help countries prepare. The outbreak was declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, a month later.

As of Tuesday, there are more than 1.8 million confirmed cases, according to WHO figures, with more than 117,000 confirmed deaths, and 213 countries, areas or territories with cases of the new coronavirus.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

Frozen 3 to get best storyline with a lavish wedding, What more you can see

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Top China official to HK says city's national security shortcomings need to be fixed

The top Chinese official in Hong Kong said efforts must be made as soon as possible to address the shortcomings in the islands legal system and enforcement mechanisms for safeguarding national security.Luo Huining, head of the Hong Kong Lia...

Japan urges citizens to limit movements to curb virus spread

Japans citizens should do everything in their power to limit interactions with others by 70 to curb the spread of the coronavirus, government spokesman Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday.He said the government will consider the request from c...

Chinese ship returns to waters off Vietnam amid virus 'distraction' charges

A Chinese ship embroiled in a standoff with Vietnamese vessels last year has returned to waters near Vietnam as the United States accused China of pushing its presence in the South China Sea while other claimants are pre-occupied with the c...

UPDATE 6-New York City posts sharp spike in coronavirus deaths after untested victims added

New York City, the hardest hit U.S. city in the coronavirus pandemic, revised its official COVID-19 death toll sharply higher to more than 10,000 on Tuesday, to include victims presumed to have perished from the lung disease but never teste...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020