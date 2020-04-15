Five new COVID-19 cases in Dharavi; slum area tally 60

Five more persons tested positive to coronavirus in Dharavi, taking the total number of such cases in Mumbai's slum area to 60, a senior civic official said on Wednesday. All the new patients - three males and two females - are from the Mukund Nagar locality of Dharavi.

"Contact-tracing of high risk contacts of new patients is under progress," the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said. So far, seven COVID-19 patients from Dharavi have died.

Dharavi is one the biggest slum areas in Asia..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.