IMF board approves emergency support for Burkina Faso, Niger - statements

The International Monetary Fund's (IMF) Executive Board has approved support for Burkina Faso and Niger under its Rapid Credit Facility to help the West African nations confront the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fund said.

In statements released late on Tuesday, the IMF said the board had approved a $115 million disbursement for Burkina Faso and another $114 million for Niger.

