IMF board approves emergency support for Burkina Faso, Niger - statements

IMF board approves emergency support for Burkina Faso, Niger - statementsReuters | Niamey | Updated: 15-04-2020 12:09 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 11:57 IST
The International Monetary Fund's (IMF) Executive Board has approved support for Burkina Faso and Niger under its Rapid Credit Facility to help the West African nations confront the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fund said.
In statements released late on Tuesday, the IMF said the board had approved a $115 million disbursement for Burkina Faso and another $114 million for Niger.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- IMF
- Burkina Faso
- Niger
- West African
ALSO READ
IMF extends bilateral borrowing arrangements through 2023
IMF extends bilateral borrowing arrangements through 2023
IMF secures loans from members to bolster lending
IMF provides $143 mln to Honduras for pandemic response
IMF can develop innovative methods for meeting COVID-19 related financing requirements: FM at G20