China urges United States to fulfill its obligations to WHO

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 15-04-2020 13:11 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 13:11 IST
China urges United States to fulfill its obligations to WHO

China urged the United States on Wednesday to fulfill its obligations to the World Health Organization (WHO), after U.S. President Donald Trump halted funding to the body over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters during a daily briefing the situation with the pandemic, which has infected nearly 2 million people globally, was at a critical stage and that the U.S.'s decision would affect all countries of the world.

