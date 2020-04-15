Germany to extend coronavirus restrictions to May 3 - Handelsblatt

Germany's government will extend restrictions on movement introduced last month to slow the spread of the coronavirus until at least May 3, Handelsblatt business daily reported on Wednesday, citing the DPA news agency.

Chancellor Angela Merkel is holding a video conference on Wednesday first with cabinet ministers and later with the leaders of Germany's 16 states who will try to agree on whether to ease the measures given some improvement in the situation.

